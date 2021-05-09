BSS-47 Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed

ZCZC

Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed

DHAKA, May 9, 2021 (BSS) – The holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Decree) when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), is being observed across the country tonight with due solemnity and religious fervour.

The Muslim devotees were seen engaged in offering special prayers, reciting the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals at different mosques in the city, maintaining the health guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion.

According to the holy Quran, the night is better than 1,000 nights as the angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of almighty Allah with all decrees.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights which is likely to occur on one of the odd number nights in the last 10 days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th of the holy month.

Muslim devotees usually pass the whole night offering special prayers, recitations from the holy Quran, holding milad-mahfil, zikr and other religious rituals at mosques and in their houses, seeking blessings of the almighty Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

They also visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

Tomorrow (Monday) is a public holiday on the occasion.

Newspapers publish special articles while state-run Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private television channels telecast special programmes highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.

To the Muslims, the entire month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual training. Besides fasting, they devote themselves to praying, reciting the holy Quran and offering charity.

