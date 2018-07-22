Germany’s Stich, Czech Sukova join Tennis Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Former Wimbledon champion Michael

Stich said it was the “special moments” more than match results that he

remembered Saturday as he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of

Fame.

Stich and 14-time Grand Slam doubles champion Helena Sukova of Czech

Republic were inducted in ceremonies in Newport, Rhode Island, during the ATP

grass court tournament.

Stich won his only Grand Slam singles crown at Wimbledon in 1991, downing

countryman Boris Becker in straight sets in the final. He was a runner-up at

the 1994 US Open, falling to Andre Agassi, and in the 1996 French Open,

losing to Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Former world number two Stich partnered with Becker to win the 1992

Barcelona Olympic men’s doubles crown and joined American John McEnroe to

claim the 1992 Wimbledon men’s doubles title.

Now tournament director of the ATP German Open in Hamburg, Stich won 18

career singles titles in 31 finals before retiring in 1997.

“But it’s just those special moments, occasions that I remember more than

match results or scores I have achieved,” an emotional Stich said. “It’s not

so much about the special result or a special score that I’ve achieved —

it’s about the overall view on this sport.”

Sukova, a women’s world doubles number one for 68 weeks, captured nine

Grand Slam women’s doubles crowns and five mixed doubles titles. Her doubles

trophy haul included four women’s and three mixed at Wimbledon, one each at

the French Open, two women’s and a mixed at the US Open and two women’s at

the Australian Open.

In singles, Sukova reached as high as fourth in the world and reached the

finals twice each at the US and Australian Opens. She captured 10 singles

titles as well as 69 career doubles crowns before retiring in 1998.