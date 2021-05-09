RMP installs automatic hand sanitizer at police barrack

RAJSHAHI, May 9, 2021 (BSS)- Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has installed an automatic hand sanitizer machine at police barracks to protect its people from Covid-19 infection.

Earlier, Indian Government has provided the machine to RMP authority for installation aimed at tackling the Covid-19 spread amid the present surging trend.

RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique accompanied by Indian Assistant High Commissioner Sanjib Kumar Bhatty installed the machine at the main gate of the police barrack today.

RMP Additional Commissioner Mazid Ali and Deputy Commissioners Rashidul Hassan, Abu Ahammad Al Mamun, Abdur Raquib and Saifuddin Shaheen were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, RMP Commissioner Kalam Siddique said the coronavirus is escalating gradually at present. So, there is no alternative to expedite the preventive measures.

In this regard, the newly installed automatic hand sanitizer machine will contribute a lot as the policemen are working as a frontline force to fight against the deadly virus, he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for donating the machine.