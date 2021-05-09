Zakia Sultana appointed as industries secretary

DHAKA, May 9, 2021 (BSS) – Zakia Sultana, chairman (secretary) of Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council, was appointed as industries secretary.

Public Administration Ministry today issued a gazette notification to this end.

Zakia Sultana is a BCS (Administration) Officer of the 10th Batch. As Secretary to the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, she joined the Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) on January 10, 2021.

Prior to this posting, she worked as Additional Secretary of Financial Institutions Division under Ministry of Finance.

Zakia Sultana was born in 1968 at Singra upazila of Natore district.