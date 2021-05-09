BSS-21 All should be aware as Indian variant is deadlier: Quader

ZCZC

BSS-21

QUADER-INDIAN-VARIANT

All should be aware as Indian variant is deadlier: Quader

DHAKA, May 9, 2021 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today termed the Indian variant of coronavirus (Covid-19) as more dangerous and urged all to remain conscious in maintaining health guidelines properly.

“Indian variant of Covid-19 has been found in Bangladesh. Our little bit of negligence may cause danger. Under the circumstances, we all should remain conscious,” he said while addressing a discussion and relief distribution ceremony at IDEB Bhaban here.

From his official residence, Quader virtually joined the discussion titled “Mujib Barsho and what to do in facing deadly Covid-19 crisis” arranged by Bangabandhu Diploma Engineers Council.

Mentioning that neighboring India is now severely reels under the spike of vicious second wave of Covid-19, he said though India is famous for oxygen production, the country is now in acute oxygen crisis and people’s sufferings know no bounds.

Even footpaths in India have turned into crematorium while the experts warned that third wave of the Covid-19 is likely to hit India, he said, adding that Bangladesh is getting danger messages from India.

The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the people of Bangladesh successfully faced different natural and man-made disasters in the past.

He hoped Bangladesh will be able to face the ongoing pandemic-induced crisis successfully under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

“We will have to build forts of consciousness at our houses to save ourselves from the pandemic,” he said.

MORE/BKD/MKD/GA/1713 HRS