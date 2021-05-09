BSS-19 Swapan inaugurates 6-bed ICU at Jashore General Hospital

ZCZC

Swapan inaugurates 6-bed ICU at Jashore General Hospital

DHAKA, May 9,2021(BSS)-State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya today inaugurated a six-bed intensive unit (ICU) and ventilator services at the 250-bed General Hospital in Jashore.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the hospital management committee after the inauguration at the Nibir Care Center, State Minister Swapan Bhattacharya said adding the ICU was a long-standing demand.

“People from all walks of life in Jashore come here for services…I hope now patients will get uninterrupted service,” he added.

The state minister instructed the concerned people to complete the work of setting up the liquid oxygen plant of the hospital as soon as possible, said a press release.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to set up ICUs in every district. Now quality health services are being provided in every district,” he said.

“Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the development of medical services for the people of the country. Sadar hospitals in different upazilas in Jashore are also being extensively developed,” he added.

Jashore District Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Shaheen, Jashore 250-bed General Hospital Superintendent Dilip Kumar Roy and Jessore Press Club President Zahid Hasan Tukun, among others, were present at the meeting.

