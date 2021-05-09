BSS-17 Khulna residents return from India in good health

ZCZC

BSS-17

DIVISIONAL-COMMISSIONER-CORONA (with picture)

Khulna residents return from India in good health

KHULNA, May 09, 2021(BSS) – Khulna divisional commissioner Md Ismail Hossain here today said all Bangladeshi citizens, including 13 covid-19 infected patients, come from India in the last 13 days now are in good health condition.

Of the infected patients, two carrying Indian like variant are receiving treatment at government Corona dedicated hospital, he said at a press briefing held at his conference room.

A total of 2,564 citizens returned from India to Bangladesh through Beanpole land port in the last 13 days, said the commissioner, adding that 2,551 were taken in institutional quarantine at different hotels and Corona dedicated hospitals in different districts.

Additional Range DIG of Khulna Police AKM Nahidul Islam, Director of Divisional Health Dr Rashida Sultana and Khulna Press Club President SM Zahid Hossain, among others, were present at the briefing.

BSS/ZH/RY/1620hrs