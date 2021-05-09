BSS-20 8 die, 74 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

ZCZC

8 die, 74 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 9, 2021 (BSS) – A total of eight people died and 74 more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram district in the last 24 hours. The infection rate is 6.18 percent.

The infection numbers reached to 51,093 at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district till Saturday evening.

The daily new infection figure shows a slight reduce compared to the previous day’s figure of 136, but the recovery rate declining continuously in the district in recent weeks,” Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chatogram told BSS today.

Among the infected patients 55 are from Chattogram city and 19 from different upazilas of the district.

The health expert of Chattogram urged city dwellers again and again to strictly follow health rules and use masks due to continuous increasing of corona infections here.

With three deaths on Saturday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 563, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said.

“Among the reported fatalities, 416 were the residents of the port city and the rest 147 were from different upazilas of the district,” he said.

Among the total 51,093 coronavirus infected people, 40,911 are the residents of the port city and the rest 10,182 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district, he continued.

“The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached 37216 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 106 more patients on Saturday,” the health official said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 74.29.

A total of 1,712 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, he mentioned.

