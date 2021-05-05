All victims died of head-injuries in Madaripur’s speedboat mishap

MADARIPUR, May 05, 2021 (BSS) – Deputy Director of Local Government and the convener of the probe committee Azharul Islam today said all 26 people killed in the speedboat accident in the Padma in Madaripur’s Shibchar upazila had died of head-injuries.

He was talking to the reporters after inspecting the spot at Kathalbari in Shibchar this afternoon.

During the time, he also informed that the investigation report will be submitted to the district administration on Thursday afternoon.

“There will also be a recommendation in the report to find the culprits and bring them under the law for punishing them,” he added.

Apart from other probe committee members, Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Asaduzzaman, Shibchar Police Station Inspector Amir Hossain Serniabat, Kathalbari Naval Police Outpost Inspector Abdur Razzak and Bangladesh Coast Guard Station Commander (Narayanganj) Lieutenant Asmadul Islam were also present on the occasion.

A total of 26 people were dead after a speedboat overturned following a collision with a bulkhead cargo near Kathalbari old ferry ghat at Shibchar on Banglabazar-Shimulia river route around 7:30am on May 3.

Five others were rescued alive after the incident.

Later, a six-member probe committee was formed headed by Madaripur Local Government Division’s Deputy Director Azharul Islam to investigate the death incidence.