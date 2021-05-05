DU to hold final exams online from July 1

DHAKA, May 5, 2021 (BSS)- The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to take the final examinations — of all academic years — online from July 1 if the current Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh does not improve by June.

The decision came from a virtual meeting of the university’s dean committee held on Wednesday with DU vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, dean of the faculty of Engineering and technology Md Hasanuzzaman confirmed the matter to BSS.

He said that the committee recommended taking final exams of different years and semesters online from July 1 if Covid situation does not improve by June.

The decision will be finalized in the next academic council meeting, he added.

To ensure student’s participation and make online examinations acceptable, the university authorities have asked the deans and directors of faculties and institutes to prepare faculty-based strategic plan within two weeks and submit it to the concerned authorities.