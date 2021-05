DHAKA, May 5, 2021 (BSS) – The trading schedule on the country’s two

bourses has been extended by one hour from tomorrow.

The trading will be held between 10 am to 1:30 pm from May 6 to May 16, according to a

press release of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange

Commission (BSEC).

The stock market regulator said the central bank has extended

transaction time by one hour during the extended lockdown. In line

with that, the commission also extended the share trading schedule.