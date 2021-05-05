BFF-40 Trump reiterates election fraud claim after Facebook upholds ban

ZCZC

Trump reiterates election fraud claim after Facebook upholds ban

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his false claims that voter fraud caused his election loss to Joe Biden last November, shortly after a Facebook oversight board upheld the platform’s ban on the former US president.

“Had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell… fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result,” Trump said in a statement following the Facebook ruling.

Trump, who is mulling another run for the White House, repeated his insistence that there is abundant evidence of voter fraud, and urged his followers to “never give up.”

