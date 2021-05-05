BSS-15 Momen greets Mamata on polls victory

ZCZC

BSS-15

MOMEN-MOMOTA-GREET

Momen greets Mamata on polls victory

DHAKA, May 5, 2021 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen has congratulated India’s Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on her party’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

“We are impressed with your campaign and we are thankful to you as you spiritedly upheld the long-cherished values of Bengal that Bangabandhu spearheaded throughout his life, ‘the principle of religious harmony and brotherhood,” Momen said in a letter to Mamata Banerjee.

He said the Trinamool Congress has won the support of the people for forming the cabinet for the third time in a row, which is a reflection of the continued confidence and trust of the people of West Bengal in Mamata’s leadership.

“With your cooperation and commitment, we are confident to consolidate the relations between the two countries further and resolve outstanding issues,” said the foreign minister.

He said Bangladesh remains committed to continue to work together for the benefit of the peoples of two countries, particularly through sharing of resources and expertise.

Dr Momen said that excellent bilateral relations exist between Bangladesh and India and the potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries have been further expanded in recent years.

“In this special year, when we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence and Mujib Borsho, as well as 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations, we recall with gratitude the support and sacrifice of the people and political leadership of India, including the people of West Bengal,” he said.

He said the shared history, culture, language, values and ancestral linkages between the peoples on both sides of the border have made the relations unique and stronger.

BSS/PR/TA/GA/1506 hrs