Khulna Mayor distributes food among 100 disabled people

KHULNA, May 05, 2021 (BSS) – Mayor of Khulna City Corporation here today distributed foodstuffs among 100 physically challenged persons amid COVID-19 pandemic as the government continues distributing aid among destitute people.

The Mayor handed over rice, pulse, oil, sugar, potatoes, suji and salt among disabled distressed people on Shaheed Hadis Park premises in the city strictly following health safety guidelines set by the government.

During the distribution of relief materials, Mayor Khaleque said everybody should come forward side by side the government to distribute food items to reduce hardship of helpless people amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone has to follow proper government hygiene rules to protect themselves from the coronavirus, he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stood beside unemployed and helpless people.

Officer of city unit Red Crescent Society Md moinul Islam Palash, among others, were present.