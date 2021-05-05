90.20pc COVID-19 patients cured in Khulna division

KHULNA, May 05, 2021 (BSS) – With the decreasing trend in the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in recent days, the recovery rate from the lethal virus also rises and currently stands at 90.20 percent in the division.

“A total of 28,493 COVID-19 patients healed till Tuesday out of total 31,586 infected with the recovery rate of 90.20 percent,” Divisional Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Rasheda Sultana told BSS today.

The 28,493 recovered COVID-19 patients include 8,007 in Khulna, 5,701 in Jashore 4,368 in Kushtia 2,542 in Jhenaidah, 1203 in Satkhira, , 1135 in Magura, and 794 in Meherpur districts.

Talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Health) Dr. Ferdoushi Akter said 154 more COVID-19 infected patients recovered in last 24 hours till today noon, raising their total number to 28,493 in all ten districts of Khulna division.

Health officials said the total number of infected patients climbed to 31,586 as 66 new people were reported positive after testing 185 collected samples at COVID-19 Laboratories in Khulna and others samples at two PCR labs in the division in last 24 hour till today’s noon.

Of the newly detected COVID-19 patients, 38 are in Khulna, eight in Kushtia and Bagerhat each, three in Meherpur, Chuadanga and Satkhra each, two in Jhenidha, one in Jashore districts in the division.

Dr Ferdousi said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

She said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been, brought under necessary treatment.

The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 9,258 in Khulna, 6,415 in Jashore, 4,640 in Kushtia, 2,774 in Jhenaidah, 1,869 in Chuadanga, 1,817 in Narail, 1,392 in Bagerhat, 1,282 in Satkhira, 1,226 Ma7gura and 913 in Meherpur districts.

“Among the total 31,586 coronavirus infected persons, 3935 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 28,493 have recovered and ‘584 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi said.

With two more death in Jhenidah and Khulna, the total number of fatalities now reached 584 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 1534 in Khulna, 107 in Kushtia, 74 in Jashore, 54 in Jhenaidah, 51 in Chuadanga, 44 in Satkhira, 34 in Bagerhat, 24 in Narail, 23 in Magura and 19 in Meherpur districts in the division,” she added.

Currently, the fatality rate stands at little over 1.84 percent in the division.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana called upon everyone to wear masks, maintain physical distance and abide by all health directives set by government to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19 infection in the division.