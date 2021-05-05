BSS-14 19 fined for breaching COVID-19 safety rules in Bhola

ZCZC

19 fined for breaching COVID-19 safety rules in Bhola

BHOLA, May 5, 2021 (BSS)–Three mobile courts of the district administration fined 19 people Taka 8,400 in different upazilas, including the district headquarters, for breaching Covid-19 safety rules and violating the conditions of the ongoing lockdown to prevent coronavirus infection.

According to the district administration sources, three teams conducted the raids in two upazilas, including the district town, and fined 19 people Taka 8,400 for not wearing masks, not maintaining social distance, violating the rules of the ongoing lockdown and moving outside without any reason.

Executive magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan and upazila executive magistrates of two upazilas led the operation teams from morning to 10 pm on Tuesday.

The mobile courts also distributed masks free of cost among the poor and helpless people.

Executive magistrate Yusuf Hasan told BSS that the district administration is conducting mobile courts to create awareness among the people about the spread of COVID-19.

The mobile court will continue to prevent anti-lockdown activities, he added.

