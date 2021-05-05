BFF-28 Thailand’s COVID-19 tally continues to rise by over 2,000

ZCZC

Thailand’s COVID-19 tally continues to rise by over 2,000

BANGKOK, May 5, 2021 (BSS/Xinhua) – Thailand’s new confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities continued to mount on Wednesday as the country grappled with its worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

The country reported 2,112 new cases, taking the total caseload to 74,900, with 15 additional fatalities and a total death toll of 318, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,107 were domestic infections while five others imported, Apisamai said.

In breakdown, the capital Bangkok continued to report the largest number of new cases, with 789 new cases.

According to the spokeswoman, in Thailand’s state quarantine system, the country has detected its first case of a coronavirus variant, which was first found in Brazil, but the variant has not been detected in local communities.

The third wave of COVID-19, spreading from entertainment venues in Bangkok early last month, has seen over 46,000 new infections in the Southeast Asian country and more than 200 fatalities since the beginning of April.

As of Wednesday, 30,222 patients have been under treatment in hospitals, with 1,042 in serious conditions.

