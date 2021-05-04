BFF-37,38 How will Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce impact their charity?

ZCZC

BFF-37

US-IT-PEOPLE-CHARITY FACTS

How will Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce impact their charity?

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The shock announcement that

billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates are to divorce

after 27 years of marriage has raised questions about the future of

their hugely influential charity.

Here, AFP takes a look at the Gates Foundation, from how it works

and what projects it finances, to its impact on the pandemic and how

the non-profit may be impacted by the split.

– Its mission, and vast budget –

The couple say the idea for the foundation came to them as young

parents when they read a newspaper article about millions of children

in developing countries dying from easily treatable illnesses such as

diarrhea and pneumonia.

In 2000, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was launched to fight

disease and poverty around the world. In the United States, an initial

focus on providing access to computers and the internet was expanded

to improving education in general.

With 1,600 staff members in offices around the world, the Gates

Foundation gives away roughly $5 billion each year in areas like

global public health and development.

The foundation says it has spent $54.8 billion since its inception.

More than $2 billion has gone towards fighting malaria alone with

the aim of eradicating the mosquito-borne disease “within a

generation.”

The charity has also contributed several billion dollars towards a

global campaign to end polio through the widespread immunization of

children. It donated more than $50 million during the Ebola outbreak

in 2014.

Dozens of other programs it funds include nutrition, sanitation,

maternal and newborn child health and agricultural development.

– Battling the pandemic –

MORE/MRU/2315hrs

ZCZC

BFF-38

US-IT-PEOPLE-CHARITY FACTS-TWO LAST

Last year, the foundation pledged about $250 million to help fight

the pandemic, with some of the funds channeled to the distribution of

life-saving doses of Covid-19 vaccines to parts of Sub-Saharan Africa

and South Asia.

The money also went to testing, personal protective equipment and

support of overwhelmed health services, particularly in developing

countries.

It was also key in forming Covax, a global program to help supply

vaccines to the poorest countries.

In total, the foundation says it has spent some $1.75 billion

fighting Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

It found itself embroiled in controversy though after it was

accused of pushing Oxford University to sign an exclusive agreement

with AstraZeneca for its vaccine rather than donate the rights to any

drugmaker.

– Who runs the foundation? –

Bill, 65, and Melinda, 56 are co-chairs of the charity while Warren

Buffett is a trustee. The CEO is Mark Suzman.

In its early years, when Bill still ran Microsoft on a daily basis,

Melinda was seen as leading the foundation.

In 2008, Bill moved to a part-time role at Microsoft to devote

himself to the foundation. Last year, he left his board positions at

Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway for the same reason.

It’s hard to say which, if either of them, is more influential.

In her 2019 memoir, “The Moment of Lift”, Melinda wrote that they

argued over who would write the foundation’s annual letter, which Bill

had typically done.

“I thought we were going to kill each other,” she said. They have

been writing it jointly since 2014.

– Where does the money come from? –

The Gates transferred some $20 billion in Microsoft stock to the

foundation in its early days.

In 2006, Buffett announced that he would donate the bulk of his

fortune to the foundation in the form of shares in his company

Berkshire Hathaway.

Four years later, Gates and Buffet launched the Giving Pledge

initiative, which encouraged the rich to donate at least 50 per cent

of their wealth to charitable causes, including the Gates Foundation.

More than 200 prominent people have made the pledge to date.

The foundation has an endowment of more than $46 billion.

At the end of last year it had a vast portfolio of stocks,

dominated by Berkshire Hathaway and also including Walmart,

Caterpillar, US company Waste Management and the Canadian National

Railway Company, according to Investopedia.

– Does divorce threaten the foundation? –

Bill, the fourth richest man in the world with a fortune valued by

Forbes at $130 billion, and Melinda have pledged to continue working

together for the foundation.

But their divorce could create new questions about their wealth,

most of which has yet to be donated to the foundation, despite

co-creating the Giving Pledge.

The future of the Gates Foundation could depend on the financial

terms of the divorce, which is still unknown.

Melinda might want to follow the example of MacKenzie Scott, who

quickly gave away an estimated $6 billion after her divorced from

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 and is now a powerful independent

philanthropist in her own right.

BSS/AFP/MRU/2315hrs