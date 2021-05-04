BFF-36 Meghan writes children’s book inspired by Prince Harry

ZCZC

Meghan writes children’s book inspired by Prince Harry

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Meghan Markle is to release a

children’s book titled “The Bench” inspired by her husband Prince

Harry’s bond with their son Archie, the couple’s foundation announced

Tuesday.

The book, illustrated by Christian Robinson, is out on June 8 as

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, awaits the birth of her second child.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s

Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,”

Meghan said in a statement.

She said the book aimed to capture “the warmth, joy, and comfort of

the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.”

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the

makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she added.

Archie will turn two on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, quit

the British royal family and moved to California last year.

An explosive television interview they gave to Oprah Winfrey in

March — in which they claimed an unnamed royal had asked how dark

their baby’s skin would be — plunged the monarchy into a major

crisis.

Meghan, a former actress, also told Winfrey she was “naively”

unprepared for life as a royal and had contemplated suicide while

pregnant with Archie.

Harry recently returned briefly to Britain for the funeral of his

grandfather, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip.

