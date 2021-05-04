Govt. ready to help people by all means : Shahab

DHAKA, 4 May, 2021 (BSS): Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Shahab Uddin today said present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been striving hard to help the poor people through all possible ways.

“The government is committed to help the needy and marginal people through all means. Allowances are being provided to elderly people, widows, disabled and employees on maternity leave” the minister said.

Besides, Shahab Uddin said there will be no homeless people in the country as the government are building houses for the destitute in phases.

The Minister said this in his inaugural speech as the chief guest at a function organized by ‘Baralekha Foundation UK’, marking distribution of food among the helpless families affected by Covid-19 pandemic in Baralekha upazila of Moulvibazar today.

The Minister said country’s Covid-19 pandemic situation is better in comparison to other countries of the world due to visionary leadership and timely intervention of the PM Sheikh Hasina .

He called upon the government as well as non-governmental organizations and affluent people of the society to extend their helping hands towards the people in their plight , said a press release.

Chairman of Baralekha Upazila Parishad Sayeb Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shamim Al Imran, Vice Chairman of Baralekha Upazila Parishad Muhammad Taj Uddin, Chief Coordinator of UK Foundation Kaysharul Islam Sumon among others, were present in the meeting which was presided over by Rezaul Islam Mintu, President of Baralekha Foundation UK.