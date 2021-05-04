BSS-44 MP unit of BD army distributes relief goods in city

ZCZC
MP unit of BD army distributes relief goods in city
DHAKA, May 4, 2021 (BSS) – The Military Police (MP) Unit of
Bangladesh Army today distributed relief goods in the Dhaka Cantonment
areas under the supervision of the Army Headquarters, PA Directorate
and AG’s Branch.
Members of the Army MP Unit provided relief assistance to 100
helpless and jobless families in Banani, Cantonment Railway Station
and Bhashantek areas, said an ISPR press release.
