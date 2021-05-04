BSS-44 MP unit of BD army distributes relief goods in city

ZCZC

MP unit of BD army distributes relief goods in city

DHAKA, May 4, 2021 (BSS) – The Military Police (MP) Unit of

Bangladesh Army today distributed relief goods in the Dhaka Cantonment

areas under the supervision of the Army Headquarters, PA Directorate

and AG’s Branch.

Members of the Army MP Unit provided relief assistance to 100

helpless and jobless families in Banani, Cantonment Railway Station

and Bhashantek areas, said an ISPR press release.

