BSP-19 Kings extend winning run

Kings extend winning run

DHAKA, May 4, 2021 (BSS)- Holders Bashundhara Kings extended their winning run beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-0 goals in the second round match of Bangladesh Premier League football held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

In the day’s match, forward Tawhidul Alam Sabuz and defender Topu Bormon scored one goal each to secure Bashundhara’s thirteenth victories in the league after the match was locked goalless at the breather.

Bashundhara launched several attacks in the first half but failed to take lead lack of proper finishing. After the resumption, Sabuz however broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bashundhara in the 58th minute of the match.

Topu doubled the lead scoring the second goal for the league leaders in the 62nd minute.

After that Police however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but they failed to convert any lack of proper finishing.

Bashundhara Kings dominated the proceeding, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory while Bangladesh Police Football Club fought neck to neck with Bashundhara in the first half but they failed to keep the tempo in the second half.

The day’s win saw, Bashundhara Kings extended their lead with 40 points from 14 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of 13 points playing the same number of outings.

Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Brothers Union Club while Bangladesh Police Football Club meet Uttar Baridhara Club. Both the matches will be held on Friday (May 7) at the same venue.

Wednesday’s matches: Saif Sporting Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club (4 pm), Arambagh Krira Sangha vs Chittagong Abahani Limited at (7 pm) and Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakara (9 pm), all at BNS.

