BSS-42 15,000 people receive Jubo League’s telemedicine services

15,000 people receive Jubo League’s telemedicine services

DHAKA, May 4, 2021 (BSS) – Awami Jubo League’s telemedicine team has provided services to around 15,000 people so far during the pandemic-induced crisis period.

“Telemedicine team of Awami Jubo League has been providing round the clock services to people. Around 15,000 people so far have received telemedicine services,” said a press release of Jubo League today signed by its deputy office secretary Delwar Hossain Shahjada.

The telemedicine team stood by helpless patients in late nights too, it said.

According to information given by the telemedicine team physicians, they are providing treatments for different ailments including diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney ailments, dental, maternity care and pediatrics as well as all kinds of Covid-19 related ailments.

People from rural areas also received the services very easily during the crisis period, it said.

On April 5, telemedicine teams comprising over 100 physicians were formed to provide services free of cost during the coronavirus crisis at the directives of Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.

Jubo League Presidium Member Dr Khaled Shawkat Ali is serving as the chief coordinator of the coordination team of telemedicine service programme.

In this regard, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said: “If we can’t stand beside the people during this pandemic and crisis, when will we help them? From this feelings or spirit, Jubo League telemedicine team physicians are providing services round the clock to people.”

“We have already provided telemedicine services to around 15,000 people. Our physicians are very much inspired and they are proud of providing services to people as it is their humanitarian and moral responsibility,” he said.

He said the telemedicine services will be continued during the pandemic.

