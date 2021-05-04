2,76,681 get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 4, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 2,76,681 citizens got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with inoculation of 6,795 more people today with the second dose of the jab in Rangpur division.

Health officials said the 6,795 citizens, who were inoculated with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, include 4,296 male and 2,499 female, of all eight districts in the division.

“The total of 2,76,681 second dose recipient citizens, including 1,79,160 male and 97,521 female, previously got the first dose at least two months ago,” Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Ahad Ali told BSS.

The district-wise break-up of the second dose recipient 2,76,681 citizens stands at 54,242 in Rangpur, 24,536 in Panchagarh, 36,823 in Nilphamari, 21,290 in Lalmonirhat, 23,570 in Kurigram, 30,148 in Thakurgaon, 60,192 in Dinajpur and 25,880 in Gaibandha.

As none was vaccinated with the first dose of the jab today as per an official decision effective since April 26 last, the total number of citizens who got the first dose of the vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the first dose recipient 5,96,952 citizens stands at 1,68,569 in Rangpur, 44,498 in Panchagarh, 76,727 in Nilphamari, 37,344 in Lalmonirhat, 46,128 in Kurigram, 49,113 in Thakurgaon, 1,11,697 in Dinajpur and 62,876 in Gaibandha.

After taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) vaccination centre today, a number of citizens said they took the second dose of the jab there and were feeling quite normal without side effects.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said vaccination of citizens with the second dose of the jab continues despite shortage of the jab in the division

He called upon everyone to strictly abide by the health directives even after taking the first and second doses of the jab to remain safe and reduce the coronavirus infection rate in the division.