BSS-24 3,17,409 people get 2nd dose Covid-19 vaccine in Rajshahi

3,17,409 people get 2nd dose Covid-19 vaccine in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 4, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 3,17,409 people have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 8,362 people including 3,245 females took the second dose today, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of Health services, told BSS here today.

He said 709 including 295 females received vaccines in Rajshahi city and 1,136 people including 432 females in Rajshahi district, 693 including 236 females in Chapainawabganj, 780 including 282 females in Natore and 1,116 people including 446 females in Naogaon have got the vaccines.

Apart from this, a total of 980 persons including 441 females got vaccines in Pabna, 1,048 including 425 females in Sirajganj, 1,650 including 606 females in Bogra and 250 including 82 females in Joypurhat today received the vaccines, he added.

