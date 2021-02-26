BSS- 35 Hasan questions why Khaleda left cantonment on the day of BDR munity

ZCZC

Hasan questions why Khaleda left cantonment on the day of BDR munity

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today raised a question asking why BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who did not wake up before noon, left the cantonment in the morning on the day of BDR mutiny.

“Why did she talk to Tareq Rahman 30 to 40 times on that day? I think this mystery needs to be revealed. Then, the faces of those who were behind it (the mutiny) will be unmasked,” he added.

Dr Hasan came up with the remarks while talking to reporters on contemporary issues at his residence near Dewanji Pukur area in the port city this afternoon.

Replying to a question about the recent comment of BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on the BDR carnage, he said Rizvi Ahmed had raised various questions saying that they would investigate the issue once BNP would come to power.

The information minister said: “In fact, our question is that why did Khaleda Zia leave her cantonment house in the early morning before the BDR munity?”

He said Awami League had just formed the government and even it did not complete two months, and the mutiny was occurred to destabilise the newly formed AL government.

Hasan said the trial of BDR carnage has already been completed and there is no evidence of such trail with a huge number of accused in the history of the country and world.

Responding to another question about the Chattogram City Corporation election held recently, he said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamir and its senior leaders did not take part in the election campaign in favour BNP mayoral candidate.

“I would request Dr Shahadat to ask the central leaders of his party why they did not come to Chattogram for the election though Mirza Fakhrul was well,” the AL joint general secretary said.

Even all the local BNP leaders did not support him during the election, he added.

About the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was detained under the Digital Security Act, the information minister said the Digital Security Act is enforced to provide digital security to all.

“There was no digital issue 10-15 years ago, so there was no question of digital security,” he said.

“When any person becomes the victim of a digital attack, how would he or she get remedy without an act?” he asked.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the death of Mushtaq, Hasan said, “I also condoled his death.”

The authorities concerned will look into the issue to know whether there was any negligence of the jail authorities to this end, he added.

“We are aware of the misuse of Digital Security Act so that journalists and others are not harassed,” he said.

Commenting on Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s statement, Hasan said Dr Zafrullah talked about many things.

“He (Zafrullah) was very vocal against the COVID-19 vaccine. But he took the vaccine and urged others to get vaccinated,” he added.

