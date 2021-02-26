BSP-18 Ctg. Abahani split point with MSC in BPL

ZCZC

Ctg. Abahani split point with MSC in BPL

DHAKA, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS) – Despite taking early lead, Chittagong Abahani Limited were forced by Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited to play a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) here.

In the day’s match, midfielder Rakib Hossain scored for Chittagong Abahani in the first half while Sayed Rakib Khan Evan netted for Mohammedan in the second half.

Abahani Limited led the first half by 1-0 goal. Both Chittagong Abahani and Mohammedan SC are not in a comfortable position in the league table.

The black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan stands at fifth position in the points table, while the port city team Chittagong Abahani place at sixth position and both the sides are struggling to improve their respective position.

In this case Chittagong is unlucky on the day as they could not win the match despite holding their lead till the 53rd minute of the match.

Chittagong Abahani Limited launched early attacks and got the reap when Rakib Hossain opened an account scoring the first goal in the 15th minute.

After the resumption Mohammedan came to the field with more organised way when Sayed Rakib Khan Evan brought Mohammedan back in match to restore the parity in the 54th minute of the match.

Chittagong Abahani however tried heart and soul to take lead further creating some scoring chances in the remaining proceeding but failed to convert any of those lacks of proper finishing.

With the day’s outcome, Mohammedan Sporting Club secured 16 points from 10 matches while Chittagong Abahani Limited bagged also 16 points playing 11 outings. Mohammad Arman Aziz, team manger of Chittagong Abahani Limited and Abu Hossan Chowdhury Prince, team leader of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, were shown direct red card by the referee.

Both Mohammedan and Chittagong will play their next matches against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra. Mohammedan will play their match on Tuesday (March 2) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla while Chittagong Abahani Limited will play their match on March 6 BNS.

