BFF-38 Syria denounces US strike as ‘bad sign’ from Biden

ZCZC

BFF-38

SYRIA-STRIKE- US-REAX

Syria denounces US strike as ‘bad sign’ from Biden

DAMASCUS, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Damascus denounced on Friday Washington’s overnight strike on Iran-backed fighters in east Syria, calling it a “bad sign” from the new administration of US President Joe Biden, state media reported.

Syria “strongly condemns the cowardly American aggression” on Deir Ezzor province, its foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.

“It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international” norms.

BSS/AFP/MMA/2046HRS