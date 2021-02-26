BSP-17 3 teams share lead in ‘Mujib Barsho’ Chess League

ZCZC

3 teams share lead in ‘Mujib Barsho’ Chess League

DHAKA, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS) – Three teams are sharing lead in the points table after the 2nd round matches of ‘Mujib Barsho’ 1st Division Chess League now being held at Chess Federation hall-room.

The three teams are Rupali Bank Krira Parishad, Manha’s Castle and Esoft Arena Chess Club, said a Bangladesh Chess Federation press release today.

The 2nd round matches were held on today (Friday) with Manha’s Castle beat Basir Memorial Chess Club by game points 4-0 game points.

Anata Choudhury, CM S M Sharon, FM Mohammad Javed and CM Sharif Hossain of Manha’s Castle won against Mohammed Salim, Syed Sazaad Hossain, Abdullah Al Raison and Kazi Taherul Islam of Basir Memorial Chess Club respectively.

Rupali Bank Krira Parishad beat Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar by 3-1 game points.

Indian IM Neealsh Saha and Shafiq Ahmed of Rupali Bank won against Feroz Ahmed and Indian Arya Bhakta of Sultana Kamal Smirity Pathagar, Indian Arpan Das (Junior) and Mohammed Shameem of Sultana Kalam Smirity Pathagar drew with Indian Arpan Das and CM Saiful Islam of Rupali Bank Krira Parisad respectively.

Esoft Arena Chess Club beat Kasparov Chess Club by 3.5-0.5 game points.

Siddiqur Rahman, Swarnavo Choudhury and A.B Bappi of Esoft Arena Chess Club won against Neloy Debnath, Mohllah Istiak Ahmed and Shawkat Ali Sheikh of Kasparov Chess Club. Mazharul Kabir of Kasparov Chess Club split point with Uten of Esoft Arena Chess Club. Morning Glory Chess Club beat Dhaka Knight’s Chess Club by 3-1 game points, Dhaka Chess Club split point with Agrani Bank Daba Dal by 2-2 game points, Khelaghor Daba Sangah, Gopalganj beat Mir Chess Club by 2.5-1.5 game points.

The 3rd round matches start tomorrow (Saturday) from 3 pm at the same venue.

