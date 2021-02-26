BSS-32 Greater Mymensingh possesses diversified culture: Khalid

ZCZC

Greater Mymensingh possesses diversified culture: Khalid

DHAKA, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS) – State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid today said the people of greater Mymensingh, which is a harbor of education, literature, culture and heritage, have diversified culture, social life and living standard.

He was addressing an inter-district cultural competition arranged by Greater Mymensingh Cultural Forum at Shawkat Osman Memorial auditorium at the Department of Public Libraries at Shahbagh here.

The competition was arranged marking the birth centenary of Father of Bangabandhu, said a press release.

Mentioning the sources of folk culture are associated with people and soil, Khalid called for realizing the traditions and customs of the region to understand the folk culture of the greater Mymensingh.

High Court Division Justice Jahangir Hossain, Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Dr Md Zafar Uddin, Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Maritime Affairs Unit Secretary Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A.H.M. Mustafizur Rahman and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Alauddin spoke on the occasion as the special guests.

Greater Mymensingh Cultural Forum Executive President and former senior secretary Md Abdus Samad chaired it.

