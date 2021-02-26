BFF-37 Nigeria police say 317 students abducted in latest kidnapping

ZCZC

Nigeria police say 317 students abducted in latest kidnapping

KANO, Nigeria, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – Police in northwest Nigeria said 317 students had been abducted by gunmen on Friday in the country’s latest mass kidnapping, and a rescue operation was underway.

“The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the military have commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits in Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe,” police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said in a statement.

