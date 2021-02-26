BSP-16 NoFel SC register victory in BCL

ZCZC

NoFel SC register victory in BCL

DHAKA, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS)- NoFeL Sporting Club registered a 2-1 goal victory over Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha in the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football held today at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

In the day’s match, Ariful put NoFeL Sporting Club ahead in the 31st minute while after the resumption Raft doubled the lead in the 46th minute of the match.

Afroz pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Karwan Bazar in the 75th minute of the match.

A total twelve renowned clubs are taking part in the league.

The clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen’s Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.

