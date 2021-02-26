Global Covid-19 deaths reach 2,508,786

PARIS, Feb 26, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,508,786 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 112,955,460 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 69,278,500 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 11,340 new deaths and 450,127 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,269 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,541 and Mexico with 877.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 508,314 deaths from 28,413,620 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 251,498 deaths from 10,390,461 cases, Mexico with 183,692 deaths from 2,069,370 cases, India with 156,825 deaths from 11,063,491 cases, and the United Kingdom with 122,070 deaths from 4,154,562 cases. The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 190 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 187, Slovenia 183, the United Kingdom 180 and Italy 160.

Europe overall has 845,199 deaths from 37,205,424 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 671,087 deaths from 21,118,888 infections, and the United States and Canada 530,160 deaths from 29,270,835 cases.

Asia has reported 255,088 deaths from 16,050,018 cases, the Middle East 103,478 deaths from 5,408,794 cases, Africa 102,825 deaths from 3,869,234 cases, and Oceania 949 deaths from 32,273 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.