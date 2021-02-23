BSS-14 Bus-truck collision kills 5 in Sirajganj

ZCZC

Bus-truck collision kills 5 in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 23, 2021, (BSS) – Five people were killed and at least 15

injured as a passenger bus collided head on with an oil laden truck at

Konabari near the Bangabandhu bridge west zone in Kamarkhand Upazila here

this morning.

The victims were identified as- freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman, 70, of

Bogura’s Shajahanpur upazila, Bimal Kumar Dash, 25, of Sherpur upazila of the

same district, Khokan, 30, of Sariakandi upazila, Manik 28, of Shibganj

upazila and Hannan Sheikh, 60, of Sirajganj’s Belkuchi upazila.

Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone Thana OC Mosaddek Hossain confirmed the

matter to BSS saying that, “The accident occurred around 8am while one of the

tyres of the speeding bus exploded and the driver lost control over the

wheels. The vehicles collided head on and fell into a roadside ditch.”

Four died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries,

after he was taken to Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib 250 bed hospital, said

the official.

The injured were sent to the same hospital for medication .

The bodies were handed over to the family of the deceased.

Filing of a case in this regard is underway, said the official.

