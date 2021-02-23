Bus-truck head-on collision kills truck driver in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 23, 2021 (BSS)- A truck driver was killed and at least

eight people injured when a truck collided head-on with a passenger bus at

city hat area under Shah Makhdum Police Station in Rajshahi city today.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Abdus Sabur, 40, who

hailed from Chapainawabgonj district. The injured persons were undergoing

treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital till the filing of this

report.

Saiful Islam Khan, Officer-in-Charge of Shahmukhdum Police Station, said

the accident occurred at around 11 am. On information, Fire Brigade personnel

rushed to the spot and transported the injured persons to hospital

immediately.

They also removed the ill-fated vehicles from the road, he added.