BSS-11 Bus-truck head-on collision kills truck driver in Rajshahi

Bus-truck head-on collision kills truck driver in Rajshahi
RAJSHAHI, Feb 23, 2021 (BSS)- A truck driver was killed and at least
eight people injured when a truck collided head-on with a passenger bus at
city hat area under Shah Makhdum Police Station in Rajshahi city today.
Police sources said the deceased was identified as Abdus Sabur, 40, who
hailed from Chapainawabgonj district. The injured persons were undergoing
treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital till the filing of this
report.
Saiful Islam Khan, Officer-in-Charge of Shahmukhdum Police Station, said
the accident occurred at around 11 am. On information, Fire Brigade personnel
rushed to the spot and transported the injured persons to hospital
immediately.
They also removed the ill-fated vehicles from the road, he added.
