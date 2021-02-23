BSS-12 Workers of 3 closed factories of Adamjee, Dhaka EPZs get dues

ZCZC

Workers of 3 closed factories of Adamjee, Dhaka EPZs get dues

DHAKA, Feb 23, 2021 (BSS) – The recently closed three garment factories -Kwun Tong Apparels Limited of Adamjee EPZ and Lenny Fashions Limited and Lenny Apparels Limited of Dhaka EPZ – have paid dues to their workers.

The relentless efforts of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) made it possible to pay the dues after several rounds of discussions between the Executive Chairman of BEPZA and the representatives of those companies, said a press release here today.

The British Virgin Island owned Kwun Tong Apparels Limited had been operating business in Adamjee EPZ since 2006. But due to the global economic downturn caused by coronavirus pandemic, the company declared the factory closed for not being able to run the business.

BEPZA asked Kwun Tong Apparels repeatedly to pay the dues of the workers of the factory. In this context, the company recently paid Tk.18.58 crore to 5787 workers against their provident fund (PF) and gratuity.

Hong Kong (China) owned Lenny Fashions and Lenny Apparels Ltd. had been operating RMG industry in Dhaka EPZ since 1999 and 2010 respectively. At present, the demand of the woven garments has decreased and the orders from the buyers have also stopped due to Covid-19 situation.

As a result, the two factories declared closed their business activities. Taka 42.25 crore against the dues of 6730 workers have been paid due to tireless effort of BEPZA.

BEPZA has been operating eight EPZs in the country through maintaining Workers-Management-Owner Synergy. The harmony between BEPZA and the workers-owners have become stronger by the arrangement of dues payment of the workers by the efforts of BEPZA, according to the press release.

