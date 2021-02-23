BSS-10 12 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

ZCZC

COVID-19-SITUATION-RAJSHAHI

12 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 23, 2021 (BSS) – A total of 12 more people have tested

positive for Covid-19 in five districts under Rajshahi division in the last

24 hours till Monday evening, climbing the number of infections to 25,598.

However, the new daily infection figure is one of the ever-lowest ones

compared to the previous couple of months, said the health department

sources.

Of the infected patients, 23,967 have, so far, been cured from the

lethal virus with 35 new recoveries found during the time, they said. A total

of 2,982 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated

hospitals here, they added.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought

under necessary treatment while 6,559 were kept in isolation units of

different hospitals for institutional supervision.

Of them, 5,731 have by now been released. On the other hand, 24 more

people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 26

were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours

till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 396 including 250 in

Bogura and 55 in Rajshahi with one more fatality reported afresh today, said

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of Health.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest five were detected in

Bogura, followed by four in Rajshahi including two in its city and one each

in Joypurhat, Sirajgaonj and Pabna.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19

cases now stands at 6,057 in Rajshahi including 4,562 in its city, 824 in

Chapainawabganj, 1,632 in Naogaon, 1,244 in Natore, 1,363 in Joypurhat, 9,986

in Bogura, 2,779 in Sirajganj and 1,713 in Pabna.

Dr Habibul Ahsan said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in

contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain

in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

A total of 65,935 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since

March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus

(COVID-19).

Of them, 64,957 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance

certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

