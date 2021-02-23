BSS-07 PM-BAF-STANDARD-2-LAST-DHAKA

ZCZC

The prime minister said the government has started work of establishment of

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University and

aeronautical centre to move up space research and forward Bangladesh Air

Force (BAF) and civil aviation.

Noting that BAF has now stood at a reputable position in home and abroad,

she said, “I hope soon BAF will build fighter jets in Bangladesh and be able

to defend country’s air space with our own aircraft.”

Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken steps to protect the country’s

sovereignty and advance the country some steps ahead in defending it.

Protecting the dignity of the national flag is the sacred duty of all the

armed forces personnel, she said, mentioning that the National Flag is a

symbol of nation’s independence, sovereignty, honor and dignity.

The premier said BAF always engages itself in nation’s constructive

activities alongside its regular jobs.

She also thanked the BAF for its role in Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Recalling the efforts of Bangabandhu in building the BAF after country’s

independence, she said the Father of the Nation in 1974 formulated Defense

Policy for Bangladesh.

“Following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, we’ve formulated Forces Goal-2030

to make our armed forces a time-befitting and modern one, and we’ve started

implementing it,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina also in brief highlighted the introduction of various modern

and technology-based equipment in BAF during her government’s tenures.

Turning to the Coronavirus situation, the premier renewed her call to the

country’s people to follow the health protection protocols properly and wear

facemask even after taking Covid-19 vaccine.

