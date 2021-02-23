Austria bets on millions of tests to contain Covid-19

VIENNA, Feb 23, 2021 (BSS/AFP) – While Austria has struggled to contain the

second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it is fast emerging as a world

leader in testing as a way to reopen schools and businesses.

The small nation with a population of just under nine million tested three

million people last week alone, with the mass-testing strategy forming a key

plank for getting pupils back into the classroom.

Half of those three million tests were administered in schools, where

twice-weekly tests have been mandatory since in-person lessons restarted

earlier this month.

Only a tiny percentage of parents have refused to have their children

tested under the scheme — and those children are not allowed to return to

school.

The other 1.5 million tests were carried out at more than 500 dedicated

centres, around 900 pharmacies and roughly 1,000 companies.

“Our strategy is to have a high frequency of tests and to make them very

easily accessible — it’s the only way to keep the pandemic in check,”

Katharina Reich, the health ministry’s chief medical officer, told AFP.

A negative test result, no older than 48 hours, is now required at a range

of locations — from hair salons to elderly care homes, or ski resorts.

The seven-day average of daily tests is 24 per 1,000 in Austria, compared

to 7.7 in Britain and just 1.77 in neighbouring Germany, according to the Our

World In Data website.

“But we want that to be higher — much higher,” Reich said, explaining

that the goal is “for 60 to 70 percent of the population to get tested at

least twice a week, or even three times a week if they want to see risk

groups, like the elderly.”

She says tests are a key weapon in the fight against the pandemic until

the vaccine rollout has been completed.

From March 1, every person will be allocated up to five “living-room”

antigen tests, so called because they only require a shallow swab of the

nasal cavity and so can be done at home.

– ‘Return to normality’ –

Yveta Unzeitig, who has already been tested several times because the

publishing house she works at participates in the testing drive, said she

thought expanding tests was a good idea.

“It sounds smart, but they should do it for everything — with a negative

test, I’d also like to be able to go to a restaurant, or for a coffee with

friends,” she said, referring to the still closed hospitality industry.

“It sounds like it’d make all of us safer, and like we’d then able to

return to normality,” said her daughter Yvonne, who works at an insurance

company.

Professor Monika Redlberger-Fritz, head of department at Medical

University Vienna’s centre for virology, says that turning up as many cases

as possible through testing is “very, very important”.

However, she cautions that a negative antigen result from a nose or throat

swab only shows that the person is not highly contagious — not that he or

she is not contagious at all.

“Just because you take the test, that doesn’t mean that you can go

straight to your grandma and hug her and kiss her,” she said.

FFP2 masks and an interpersonal distance of two metres (six feet) continue

to be mandatory in places like stores and public buildings.

Like elsewhere, Austria is also contending with the spread of virus

mutations, including the more infectious South African variant.

– Pandemic fatigue –

How successful the millions of tests have been will be evaluated over the

coming weeks, especially by looking at changes in intensive care unit

capacities, said Redlberger-Fritz. Increasing testing is partly a response to

growing resistance to lockdowns — hundreds now protest against the

government’s pandemic measures every weekend — and a widespread “pandemic

fatigue”.

The first mass testing drives began late last year, but the initiative

seemed to falter as relatively few people turned up to the designated

centres: “Mass tests without masses,” ran the headlines.

However, making tests mandatory for some sectors and investing more in

public awareness campaigns seems to have had the desired effect.

At one pharmacy in Vienna, 21-year-old Sascha said he, like many Austrians

in recent weeks, had got a test “to be able to get a haircut”.

But he said he finds the requirement “arduous” and says he will only get

tested — or vaccinated — if he absolutely has to.