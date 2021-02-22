BSP-17 Muktijoddha, Brothers share point in BPL

ZCZC

BSP-17

FOOTBALL-BPL-MUKTI-BU

Muktijoddha, Brothers share point in BPL

DHAKA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra split point with Brothers Union Club when their match ended in a tame goalless draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

In the day’s match, both the teams got several scoring chances but failed to convert any of those into a goal lacks of proper finishing.

With the day’s outcome, the freedom fighter secured eight points from nine matches the all-orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club bagged two points from the same number of outings.

Brothers Union Club will play against Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club scheduled to be held on Thursday (Feb. 25) while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC will meet Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society on Friday (Feb. 26). Both the matches will be held at the same venue.

Earlier, Muktijoddha Sangsad KC lost to Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 1-2 goals, beat Arambagh Krira Sanga by 1-0 goal, went down 1-2 defeat to Saif Sporting Club, lost to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 0-1 goal, suffered 1-4 defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka, lost 0-3 goals defeat to Bashundhara Kings, played to a 1-1 goal draw with Uttar Baridhara Club and edged past Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goal.

While Brothers Union Club lost to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 1-2 goals, went down by 0-2 goals defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka, suffered by 0-1 goal defeat to Bashundhara Kings, played to a 3-3 goal draw with Uttar Baridhara Club, suffered by 1-3 goals defeat to Bangladesh Police Football Club, lost to Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 0-2 goals, suffered by 1-2 goals defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and went down by 0-1 goal defeat to Chittagong Abahani Limited.

BSS/SG/MRU/2107hrs