Srote Abritti Sangsad gets new body

DHAKA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Rabin Das and Mahfuz Masum were elected as
president and general secretary respectively of the new committee of Srote
Abritti Sangsad.
The 15-member committee was formed during its 25th council at the
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the city on Sunday, a press release said
here today.
Other office-bearers of the committee are organising secretary Mahfuz
Rizvi, office secretary Progga Haque, finance secretary Kazi Azim Rana,
information and technology secretary Mahfuz Tuhin, programme and publicity
secretary Anisur Rahman Rimon, workshop secretary Jihan Sharmin Mou and
kisholoy secretary Hasina Akter Nipa.
The executive members are Masuduzzaman, Shamima Sultana Tandra, Rokon
Rehan, Tapas Howlader, Yassir Arafat Ovy and Snigdha Rani Sarker.
The Srote Abriti Sangsad started its journey on November 11 in 1988 with
the aim of promoting excellence in recitation.
For the last 33 years, the group has presented more than 200 recitations.
A total of 42 recitation workshops have been conducted successfully by the
troupe.