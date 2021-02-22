Srote Abritti Sangsad gets new body

DHAKA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Rabin Das and Mahfuz Masum were elected as

president and general secretary respectively of the new committee of Srote

Abritti Sangsad.

The 15-member committee was formed during its 25th council at the

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the city on Sunday, a press release said

here today.

Other office-bearers of the committee are organising secretary Mahfuz

Rizvi, office secretary Progga Haque, finance secretary Kazi Azim Rana,

information and technology secretary Mahfuz Tuhin, programme and publicity

secretary Anisur Rahman Rimon, workshop secretary Jihan Sharmin Mou and

kisholoy secretary Hasina Akter Nipa.

The executive members are Masuduzzaman, Shamima Sultana Tandra, Rokon

Rehan, Tapas Howlader, Yassir Arafat Ovy and Snigdha Rani Sarker.

The Srote Abriti Sangsad started its journey on November 11 in 1988 with

the aim of promoting excellence in recitation.

For the last 33 years, the group has presented more than 200 recitations.

A total of 42 recitation workshops have been conducted successfully by the

troupe.