HK-GOLD PRICE-CLOSE

Gold price closes higher in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 22,2021 (BSS/XINHUA) – The gold price in Hong Kong closed at 16,570 Hong Kong dollars (about 2,138.06 U.S. dollars) per tael on Monday, up 190 Hong Kong dollars from the previous trading day, according to the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.75 HK dollars).

