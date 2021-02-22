BSS-48 150 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat Int’l Airport

ZCZC

150 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat Int’l Airport

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Customs officials seized 150 gold bars weighing 17 kgs from a flight at Shah Amanat International Airport here this morning.

Shah Amanat International Airport Manager Wing Commander Md. Noor-E-Alam said a flight “BG-128” of Bangladesh Biman Airlines from Abu Dhabi landed at the airport at around 10.20 am.

Being tipped off, a team of airport customs intelligence and National Security Intelligence (NSI) conducted a drive in the flight and seized the gold bars kept hidden under a seat, he added.

However none was arrested in this connection, the customs official said.

