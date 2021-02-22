BSS-47 UAE praises PM for COVID-19 management

ZCZC

UAE praises PM for COVID-19 management

DHAKA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s wise and visionary leadership in managing the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

The praise was made while state minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh in Abu Dhabi today, a foreign ministry press release said here.

During the meeting, the entire gamut of bilateral relations, issues related to participation of UAE leaders in the Mujib Year celebration, joint celebration of 50th anniversary of both the countries were discussed.

The two junior ministers also discussed continued support for Rohingya repatriation, holding of next Foreign Office Consultations, cooperation in the field of trade and investment, food security and overseas employment opportunities.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafor and Director General (West Asia) of foreign ministry FM Borhan Uddin were present in the meeting.

Alam is now visiting the UAE to attend IDEX and NAVDEX-2021 as the representative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, Shahriar paid respect to martyrs of the language movement by placing floral wreath at the makeshift Shaheed Minar setup at Bangladesh Chancery in Abu Dhabi, said the release.

