BSS-45 Singapore to recruit 10,000 Bangladeshis

DHAKA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Singapore has decided to recruit 10,000 more Bangladeshi workers what he considered as a good sign amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is good news for us,” he told newsmen at his office at the foreign ministry here today.

He said Bangladesh high commission in Singapore is working beyond its capacity by issuing 500 visas everyday as Bangladesh Mission issues the work permit for Bangladeshi workers in Singapore.

Besides, he said Romania has declared to employ 2,000 Bangladeshi workers at their ‘Halal’ meat processing industries.

The government, he said, has been working in various ways for creating employment for Bangladeshis after getting worried to observe the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on migrant workers especially in the Middle East countries.

The foreign minister said the situation of Bangladeshi expatriate workers and oversees employment market for the country’s manpower are getting positive due to the government’s efforts.

Dr Momen hoped that the recent strain action by the Saudi government to check harassment against female migrant workers is a good sign.

The Bangladesh government believes in equality between men and women while female expatriate workers send 90 percent of their income to home which is not the same in case of men.

