BCB to modify players’ contract over franchise league issue

DHAKA, Feb 2021 (BSS) – In the wake of Shakib Al Hasan’s preference to play the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is mulling to add some new clauses in the players’ contract in order to end with any clash between franchise league and national team.

The players would have to make it clear in their contract in written that which format they want to play. At the same time, they also clearly write in their contract whether they will play for national team or franchise league if Bangladesh has any International schedule.

By adding those two clauses, the new players’ contract will be prepared, said the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon.

“We have taken a decision that some more new things will be added to the new contract, which is being prepared at this moment” the BCB president said here today.

“It will be clearly written that a player would have to clearly tell which format he wants to play. And they also let us know that whether they will play for national team or franchise league if the national team has International schedule during the franchise league.

“So everything will be cleared and then there will be no clash, there will be no matter for forcing someone. I was on the individual before, now we will take it written on the paper. Then if anyone wants to give national team preference, no one can say that we are forcing him. It’s obvious that whoever doesn’t play won’t play.”

Ace all-rounder Shakib has recently sought BCB’s permission to play the IPL by skipping the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. While BCB gave him the permission, it displeased the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon to a great extent as Bangladesh has recently been whitewashed at the hands of a depleted West Indies side in two-match Test series on their home den.

“I am not embarrassed, you can say I am upset, I am really upset (over Shakib issue),” Papon said.

“I don’t know whether you know how much we invest for a player for 10-15 years. Apart from the agreement in which they are paid handsomely, we had to spend a large bulk for their practice and injury. After all those things, if you lost two Test matches, before you lost Test to Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. And even after that you said I won’t play the next Test, what you will feel,” Papon said.

“I thought the players will be more serious to win the next Test after losing these two Test matches against West Indies. But even after that, someone said he will play the franchise league …and then I have nothing to say.”

Papon reiterated that they won’t force any player to play for national team or Test cricket from now on.

“Our mind is now very clear. If someone wants to skip any format, or give preference the franchise league, we won’t bar anybody else. It is not only applicable for Shakib, it is now applicable for all players.”

Shakib Al Hasan was signed by Kolkata Kinght Riders for a whopping amount of INR 3.20 Crore to play the IPL. Alongside him, pacer Mustafizur Rahman was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore.

“Mustafizur also came to meet and asked me whether he would play the IPL. I told, it’s up to you and I have nothing to say here. I also told him, if you want to go, then apply to us and we’ll give you the permission to play. The message is clear-it is not only for Shakib…everyone will be permitted if they want to play the franchise league,” Papon informed.