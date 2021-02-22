‘South-South Matchmaker, 2019-2020 Best Practices’ launched

DHAKA, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – A publication initiative titled “The South-

South Matchmaker, 2019-2020 Best Practices” was launched to promote the best

practices in the South and encourage innovating and adopting innovative

solutions for a better world.

The South-South Network for Public Service Innovation Secretariat, a2i, the

United Nations Development Programme in Bangladesh, and the UN Office for

South-South Cooperation, jointly launched the platform at a virtual programme

on Wednesday, said a press release here today.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined the event as the chief guest

while State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister for the

Interior and Local Government, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim

Mindanao (BARMM), Philippines Naguib G Sinarimbo, UNOSSC Director ai Adel

Abdel Latif attended the virtual function, among others.

UNDP Resident Representative of Bangladesh Sudipto Mukherjee inaugurated

the event by sharing his delight on the launch of the 2nd South-South

Matchmaker – Best Practices.

The South-South Network for Public Service Innovation (SSN4PSI) was

launched in 2017 at the Global South-South Development Expo in Turkey jointly

by the UNOSSC and Bangladesh.

The network is a collaborative platform where governments, private sector

organizations, experts and academics exchange knowledge, experiences and

expertise to harness innovations through matchmaking.

The network has 39 partners within and 17 different countries where the

practices are being replicated. A total of 24 best practices from seven

countries and 14 organizations were selected to be published this year in

‘The South-South Matchmaker, 2019-2020 Best Practices’ edition.

Policy Advisor of a2i Anir Chowdhury conducted a high-level segment where

Chief Digital Officer of UNDP New York Robert Opp, Assistant Secretary-

General at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London Dr Nabeel Goheer and Head

of Development Innovation Team at OECD Benjamin Kump shared their opinions

and promised to work together and make more meaningful partnerships to create

a better world.