Three day training for journalists begins in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – A three day training for journalists

began today at Mymensingh Press Club Auditorium here.

Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) organised the training programme in

cooperation with Mymensingh Press Club.

Vice President of Mymensingh Press Club and correspondent of Bangladesh

Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) AZM Imam uddin Mukta formally inaugurated the

progamme.

Secretary of Mymensingh Press Club Babul Hossen, Resource person

ZulfikerAli Manik, Coordinator (training) PIB Bareq Hossen and Press Club

Journalist Training Coordinator Meer Golam Mustafa were present.

A total of 70 journalists in two groups are taking part in the training.

Of them, 35 Journalists are receiving training on Investigative reporting

in Mymensingh Sadar and 35 journalists on Foundation Training in four

upazilas — Phulbaria, Bhaluka, Tarakandha and Haluaghat — of the district.