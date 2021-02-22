BSS-05 Three day training for journalists begins in Mymensingh

ZCZC
Three day training for journalists begins in Mymensingh
MYMENSINGH, Feb 22, 2021 (BSS) – A three day training for journalists
began today at Mymensingh Press Club Auditorium here.
Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) organised the training programme in
cooperation with Mymensingh Press Club.
Vice President of Mymensingh Press Club and correspondent of Bangladesh
Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) AZM Imam uddin Mukta formally inaugurated the
progamme.
Secretary of Mymensingh Press Club Babul Hossen, Resource person
ZulfikerAli Manik, Coordinator (training) PIB Bareq Hossen and Press Club
Journalist Training Coordinator Meer Golam Mustafa were present.
A total of 70 journalists in two groups are taking part in the training.
Of them, 35 Journalists are receiving training on Investigative reporting
in Mymensingh Sadar and 35 journalists on Foundation Training in four
upazilas — Phulbaria, Bhaluka, Tarakandha and Haluaghat — of the district.
